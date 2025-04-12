Explore more of the Elan Valley this Easter with new Hill Walking Packs

This pack features eight carefully curated walks that venture into the valley's lesser-known areas.

The Hill Walking packs were developed as part of the Elan Links scheme, a National Lottery Heritage funded project, led by Powys Ramblers, in collaboration with Welsh Water and the Elan Valley Trust.

Powys Ramblers selected and refined a range of walks, ultimately selecting eight for inclusion in the pack. These routes were then meticulously surveyed, mapped, and documented to create the informative leaflets.

Graham Taylor of Powys Ramblers: “Powys Ramblers were pleased to work very closely with Welsh Water and the Elan Valley Trust to produce leaflets for eight new challenging walks. This will increase the walking opportunities for visitors to the Elan Valley. The leaflets will also encourage those who wish to spend a day in the hills to branch out, off the beaten track to enjoy some of the hidden gems in the valley.”

Severe weather events, specifically Storm Darragh, caused significant disruption for the Elan Valley Estate, with numerous fallen trees obstructing trails.

Welsh Water Elan Valley rangers have undertaken extensive work to clear these obstructions, ensuring the accessibility of these challenging walks. Elan Valley is now pleased to offer these routes to experienced walkers seeking to explore the more remote and scenic regions of the valley.

The leaflets are available to purchase at the Elan Valley Visitor Centre for £8.95 or can be downloaded from the website. https://elan-valley.co.uk/walking-routes/ This price includes the eight routes, an introduction to the walks, and a convenient pocket-sized packet to keep them safe. The walks generally take a full day and should only be attempted by experienced walkers with the necessary skills using a map, compass or GPS. The routes generally cover isolated areas, with no mobile signal and can be exposed in inclement weather, so preparation is a must.

The new hill walking pack completes the trio of leaflets available at the Visitor Centre: The Family Friendly Walks, which include 12 waymarked routes of varying difficulty and are among the most popular walks around the estate; and the Waymarked Cycle Routes, ranging from the Nantgwyllt Flow Trails to Ceidwad Coch, the red mountain biking route.

In addition to the new hill walking pack, Elan Valley is pleased to announce a selection of Easter activities for families and visitors.

The Easter Scavenger Trail will take place until Sunday, April 28, inviting participants to explore Cnwch Woods and complete a scavenging quest for a prize. The trail follows the Blue Route Walk, is wheelchair and pushchair accessible, and is expected to take approximately 40 minutes. Participation is £3 per child.

The Epic Elan Easter Expedition, running from Saturday, April 12 to Sunday, April 27, offers an Easter egg hunt experience. Participants will follow directions on an expedition sheet, track down hidden Easter eggs using clues, and claim a prize upon completion. The cost is £2.50 per child.

Dam Open Days will offer visitors the opportunity to venture into Pen y Garreg Dam and ascend the central tower. Rangers will be present to answer questions. These self-guided tours provide an insight into the dam’s engineering and offer panoramic views from the central platform. The cost is £5 per adult and £1 per child under 18, with half of the proceeds donated to WaterAid.

These tours will be available on Tuesdays, April 15 and 22 at 1pm, 1:30pm, 2pm, 2:30pm, and 3pm. Advance booking is recommended, either at the visitor centre or online. https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/dam-open-days/

With the introduction of the Hill Walking pack and the Easter activities, Elan Valley offers a wide array of outdoor experiences for visitors of all abilities.