Man and woman in court accused of supplying cocaine and cannabis in Telford

Philip Trayling, aged 44, and Tara Jones, 36, are accused of two counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The pair, both of Ash Lea, Donnington, Telford, made no pleas to the charges at Telford Magistrates Court.

District Judge Ian Barnes committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where Trayling and Jones are next due to appear on May 6. They were granted bail until that date.