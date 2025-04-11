'I would do anything to have one more moment with him' - Victim's mother speaks of never ending heartache after Tipton pair jailed for Shrewsbury murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kuljit Kaur's harrowing tribute to her son, Aurman Singh, was read ahead of the sentencing of two men convicted of his murder.

Both men - Sehajpal Singh and Mehakdeep Singh, formerly of Shaw Road, Tipton, were given life sentences for the crime, with a minimum term of 28 years.

Both had been part of a gang of eight men that tracked and ambushed 23-year-old Aurman in a quiet Shrewsbury street on August 21, 2023.

They had driven from Tipton to Shrewsbury in two cars, planning the ambush with the help of an 'inside man' at DPD who provided them with the location for the attack.

He was set upon by the group, who were wielding a host of weapons, including an axe, a knife, a golf club, a wooden stave, a cricket bat, a hockey stick, and a shovel.

The group caused horrific injuries to their victim, leaving him to die in the street.

One of his killers, Jagdeep Singh - who was jailed for life along with three others in a previous case - recorded a video moments after the killing, showing a bloodied axe and boasting of what they had done.

Mrs Kaur's statement was read by prosecuting barrister, Simon Dennison.

It spoke in haunting terms of the loss of her son, the impact on her family, and the added pain of going through two trials to secure justice.

The trial of Sehajpal and Mehakdeep was delayed because the pair fled the country, eventually being arrested in Austria and extradited back to face trial.

Mrs Kaur said: "I find myself struggling to put into words the depth of pain and devastation that has consumed me since the loss of my beloved son.

"The news of his demise shattered my world leaving me in a state of disbelief and denial.

"I clung to hope, praying it was all a terrible mistake until the moment I laid eyes on his lifeless form. In that agonising instant I felt as though my heart had been torn from my body, replaced only by an unending ache of sorrow.

"Since that fateful day my life has completely changed. The void left by his absence is unfathomable and that will never heal.

"Each day is a struggle ended by the cruel reality that he is gone forever.

"The pain of knowing this bright star was stolen by the hands of strangers is a reality I cannot face and a burden I cannot bear alone. No mother should ever endure the anguish of attending her own child's funeral."

The statement told how the trauma has damaged her self confidence, self esteem and mental health, adding: "I am sadly no longer the person I used to be."

Mrs Kaur described her son as a "beacon of love and selflessness", and spoke of how he had stepped up to help his younger sister, following the death of his father.

She said: "Despite losing his father at a young age he rose to the occasion becoming a pillar of strength for his sister.

"He embraced his role as her big brother, protecting her, always being there for her and showering her with unconditional love and support.

"Now she must navigate this world without his guiding presence and try to continue with her life without her big brother, she was robbed of the bond they shared as siblings.

She added: "He had dreams, aspirations and a future brimming with possibility, that will never come to fruition.

"My son did not deserve this. He deserved to be here with us today living his life to the fullest. Laughing and smiling as he always was and surrounded by people who adored him."

Mrs Kaur told of the added pain of waiting for justice - in part because the two most recent defendants fled the country.

She said: "While nothing can fill the void left by his absence, as his mother I want him to get the justice he so rightly deserves. And having to sit through this second trial I was forced to relive the same pain and loss once again, this time with the added anxiety and distress of knowing these two offenders initially fled the country.

"The wait for them to be found and brought back to face justice was agonising. The emotional toll of knowing those responsible for my son's death were still as large has been almost unbearable.

"The prolonged waiting, the uncertainty and constant reminder of the trauma my family has suffered has taken a tremendous toll on me.

"The ongoing trials have only added to the grief I am struggling to carry.

"Every step of this process brings a new wave of heartache reminding us how much we have list and how much we continue to endure."

She added: "I want to express my unwavering love for my son. A love I will always cherish and hold close to me. I would do anything to have one more moment with him and hug him one more time.

"His memory will live on forever in our hearts and his name will never be forgotten."