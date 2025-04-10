Litter picking heroes across Powys are celebrating after the biggest and most successful ‘spring clean’ of the county

Between March 21 and April 6, a record breaking 671 volunteers took part in 55 clean-ups, collecting a staggering 622 bags of litter. It was a true team effort, with 128 organisations getting involved alongside individuals and community groups.

The litter picks were organised as part of Keep Wales Tidy’s Spring Clean Cymru campaign, which encouraged people all over Wales to clean up their local neighbourhoods and favourite beauty spots.

The 622 bags consisted largely of discarded plastic and glass bottles, cans, food wrappers, vapes, dog poo bags and general litter. While the more unusual finds included cuddly toys, an umbrella, a shopping trolley and a worryingly well-preserved crisp packet from 1992!

It is hoped that the success of Spring Clean Cymru will inspire other people to look after their local environment. With 12 Litter Picking Hubs in Powys providing equipment to borrow for free, it’s never been easier to get involved.

Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton, regularly volunteers with her local group, Llangattock Litter Pickers.

Cllr Charlton said: “As a keen litter picker myself, I’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown by communities across Powys during this year’s Spring Clean Cymru. I’d like to thank each and every volunteer who has taken part, as well as our incredible waste team and partners who have made the events possible.

“This year we doubled the number of litter picking events from 2024, with volunteers collectively dedicating over 830 hours to clean up our communities. I hope that we can maintain the momentum to ensure our county is kept clean, green and beautiful all year round. I’d like to encourage everyone to visit their nearest Litter Picking Hub, grab a litter picker and get involved!”

Jodie Griffiths, Keep Wales Tidy Project Officer, who supports litter picking across Powys, said: “Thank you to everyone who has taken part in this year’s Spring Clean Cymru. While it is upsetting to see the disregard some people have for our beautiful area, it’s always amazing to see others giving up their time and working together to overcome this.

“We hope will inspire more people to get involved in litter picking throughout the year. It doesn’t have to take a lot of time, and the Litter Picking Hubs make it easy to get hold of the right kit for free.”

If you’re feeling inspired, why not get involved and borrow some litter picking equipment from one of the Powys Litter Picking Hubs. To find your nearest Hub, visit: https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/8026/Volunteer-Litter-Picking