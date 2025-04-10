Shropshire Star
Firefighters tackle wheelie bin alight in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a wheelie bin alight yesterday. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Albert Square, Shrewsbury, at 5:35pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 9). 

Two crews dispatched from Shrewsbury with an operations officer in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Also at the scene of the incident was a utility company.

The incident was found to involve one wheelie bin ablaze adjacent to a property causing damage to one gas metre. 

Crews used a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire. 

The incident concluded at 6:07pm.

