Firefighters tackle wheelie bin alight in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to a wheelie bin alight yesterday.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Albert Square, Shrewsbury, at 5:35pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 9).
Two crews dispatched from Shrewsbury with an operations officer in attendance.
Also at the scene of the incident was a utility company.
The incident was found to involve one wheelie bin ablaze adjacent to a property causing damage to one gas metre.
Crews used a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.
The incident concluded at 6:07pm.