Fire spreads from incinerator to hedge at allotment in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.13pm last night (April 8) reporting a fire in the open at the Heathgates Allotments on Telford Way.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a fire within a metal incinerator that had spread to a hedgerow.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 7.58pm.