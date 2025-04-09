'Two weeks isn’t enough' - Telford dads join MP in calling for more paternity leave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Around 50 dads, their partners and children attended the event, which was hosted by Telford MP Shaun Davies.

The Telford event took place alongside a string of similar ones around the country.

The event took place at Telford's Exotic Zoo.

Mr Davies met dads at the venue where families were given free access to the zoo then joined for a talk about the pressures on new fathers, bringing up children in Telford, what the Government can do to support them, and also to share their personal stories.

Alex Graham from Telford was one of the dads who attended with his daughter.

He said: ”It’s been a great event. My little one loved the visit to the zoo – laughs and smiles all-round. It was brilliant to speak to people who understand and want to aid and give fathers the support they deserve.”

Mr Davies added: "I am a Telford dad and meeting with local dads meant a lot to me.

"Across our area, families have really struggled in recent years, and I know that dads in particular struggle to get enough time with their children in those first months.

Alex Graham at the event with his daughter.

"We need to deliver a fairer deal – two weeks isn’t enough - and I am fully committed to supporting 'The Dad Shift' campaign in making this a reality.

“I’ll be pushing the Government to build on the Employment Rights Bill, reform paternity leave laws, and bring the UK into the 21st century.

"It’s time for change, not just for families in Telford, but across the entire country."

Shaun Davies MP at the event of the event with a group of dads and their families.

The date marked the 22nd anniversary of Labour’s introduction of Statutory Paternity Leave, which new research shows has benefitted four million babies across the UK.

The new Government has committed to paternity leave as a day one right of employment, meaning dads are entitled even if they have just started their job.

The Government has also pledged to review paternity leave after research demonstrated British dads get the worse deal in Europe with just two weeks of paternity leave at around £187 per week statutory paternity pay.

Ten years ago, the coalition introduced Shared Parental Leave - by which mothers can share some of their leave allowance with their partners, however with uptake of SPL at less than two per cent nationally momentum is building for further reform.