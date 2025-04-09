Police catch several motorists speeding in Oswestry - including one at double the 30mph speed limit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Mark Wright has completed a speed enforcement exercise on Maesbury Road as part of Operation Spotlight - a national focus on speeding.

In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, he said a "large number" of vehicles were observed abiding to the 30mph speed limit.

However, several motorists were caught exceeding the speed limit including one who was travelling at around 60mph.

PC Wright said motorists who were caught driving above the speed limit will be reported for the traffic offences.

His post said: "On Maesbury Road, Oswestry, a large number of vehicles were observed abiding by the 30mph speed limit, however there were a number that were captured exceeding the speed limit including one that was double, yes double the speed limit! These road users will hear from West Mercia Police shortly and reported for those traffic offences.

"Excess speed has no place on our roads, there are limits for a reason. Assist us keeping our roads safe by driving safely adhering to the road conditions and speed limits."