'Have Shropshire's A&Es improved?' - health watchdog asks public for their experiences in wake of damning documentary

Last year Channel 4 aired its programme ‘Undercover A&E: NHS in Crisis' which followed a critical report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The programme highlighted the situation at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's A&E department.

The hospital is managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) - which also manages Princess Royal Hospital, that also has an A&E department.

In the 10 months since the programme the county's health providers, along with SaTH have been working to address the recommendations from the CQC report, as well as issues highlighted by Dispatches, with the aim of improving the services offered at each A&E Department.

The Princess Royal hospital in Telford. Picture: Google Map

Healthwatch Telfrod & Wrekin is now asking people for their experiences of the A&E departments at both hospitals - and whether they have improved.

The group acts as the public's health and social care champion, providing NHS leaders and other decision makers with feedback from the public.

Simon Fogell, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin said: “We need people living and working in Telford and Wrekin to tell us their experiences of being treated in either accident and emergency department, whether the experience was poor or negative or if people found their experience to be positive and felt well cared for.

"We are not just here to capture the not so good but to also highlight when things are working well.

"We know that SaTH and other partners have been working hard to make improvements to services. We hope that by repeating our survey we can see if this work has improved peoples experiences of care while they were in A&E."

The group has created a short survey for people to share their experiences on, and those who live or work in Telford and Wrekin, and have used A&E since August last year, are asked to tell of their experience.

To take part visit https://online1.snapsurveys.com/AandE-Stage2

People can also contact the Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin team by e-mailing info@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk or calling 01952 739540.

People can also visit the website at https://www.healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk/