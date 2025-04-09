Join Andre Rieu as he celebrates his 75th birthday in a film which is being screened to Builth Wells

It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, April 19 at 7pm and again on Sunday, April 20 at 2pm.

André Rieu has turned 75 and invites you to join him in celebrating his birthday as he sails through his hometown of Maastricht on a beautiful boat with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra by his side.

The brand new cinema special is a tribute to André's childhood dream of forming his own orchestra and travelling the world.

The film features a selection of André's favourite performances during his worldwide tours and some of the Johann Strauss Orchestra's finest moments with the maestro.

It runs for 180 minutes including a 15 minute interval.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and they are available by visiting https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk