Longstanding Bridgnorth high street butchers closes - but Low Town store will keep the name alive

Beaman & Sons has been a fixture on High Street for more than 130 years, but closed its doors for the last time at the end of last month.

Luckily for fans of the shop the town's second branch of Beaman & Sons - on Underhill Street in Lowtown, is remaining open.

The High Street store has closed after being a fixture for 130 years. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

Not only is it remaining open but the shop will also be continuing the ranges of popular products.

Jason Bradley, who has been running the Low Town branch since 2001, said his shop had taken over the bakery from the closing High Street store.

It means people will be able to get the full range of Beamans pork pies, full range of meat pies, along with a host of special recipe sausages.

Mr Bradley said he was proud to be continuing the name and stocking the full range of products - especially as he started work at the high street store when he left school in 1986.