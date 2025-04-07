Heritage railway confirms final guest locomotive for Spring Gala

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Severn Valley Railway has confirmed that LMS Jubilee 45699 ‘Galatea’, currently running as 45627 ‘Sierra Leone’, is the final member of its trio of guest locomotives at the Spring Steam Gala, between Friday and Monday, April 18 and 21.

"We’re delighted to welcome ‘Galatea’ to the SVR," said managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, "and, we are very grateful to West Coast Railways for agreeing to its appearance. It means that we will be in the very happy position of hosting two Jubilees as well as two Manors for our first enthusiast event of the season!

45699 running as 45627 Sierra Leone. Picture: Bob Green

"Those with a long memory will know that ‘Galatea’ has been here before, but in very different circumstances. The SVR actually owned it in unrestored condition from the mid-1980s and the original intention was for it to be the spares locomotive for its class sister ‘Leander’.

"Of course, this plan never materialised and the loco was sold on in 1994. It will be a real privilege to see ‘Galatea’ in full steam on SVR metals later this month at our Gala, and perhaps we can ponder the strange but wonderful twists of fate that happen in the heritage world!

"Having our Steam Gala over the Easter weekend will add a real holiday vibe to the event, and with our line-up of locomotives now complete, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone."

45699 'Galatea'. Picture: Kenny Felstead

‘Galatea’ joins fellow guests LMS Jubilee 45596 ‘Bahamas’ and GWR 6880 ‘Betton Grange’, as well as the SVR’s home fleet including GWR 7802 ‘Bradley Manor’, GWR 7812 ‘Erlestoke Manor’ and BR Standard 75069.

The four-day event will offer intensive steam services, running from early morning each day, and until late in the evening on the Friday and Saturday.

Three main trains will be in operation on the 12-mile stretch between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade, supplemented by local shuttles, goods train and the DMU running between Kidderminster and Highley.

Bridgnorth station, which remains isolated from the rest of the line following January’s landslip, will host GWR 7714 and GWR 1450, and will offer short steam-hauled rides in the newly repainted DMU power car, as well as the chance to see the rest of the SVR’s steam loco fleet on display.

More information as well as timetable details and tickets are available at svr.co.uk.