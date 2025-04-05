'I'm going to do it for her': Shrewsbury woman takes on 40 charity runs in honour of best friend who died from rare cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Loren Stokes, of Shrewsbury, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2019 that would eventually see her undergo many invasive surgeries to remove her larynx, thyroid, saliva glands and a part of her oesophagus.

After many years of battling the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Loren died on March 6, 2025 at the Severn Hospice.

In memory of her best friend, Jenny Wakenshaw, an admin manager in the NHS, pledged to take on 40 charity runs to raise money for two charities of Loren’s choice: Salivary Gland Cancer UK and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

Jenna Wakenshaw, right, with Loren Stokes, centre, and friend, left.

With five of the 40 complete, Jenny said it is “surreal” to see how many people have been cheering her on.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the 40-year-old said: "A lot of people now say to me that I'm an inspiration to them or that I've got them into running or they're just so grateful for the money that I'm raising for the charity - because it's affected them in some way.

“They've had to visit the Christie Hospital or they've had friends and family that have suffered and needed that support.

“It was hard for me to realise that because I thought I'm just going out and I'm running. But when I do sit back and think, I do think, ‘Wow, this was just amazing’.

“My family and friends are all so proud.

“And whilst Loren was here, she messaged me to say how proud that she was, that I was doing this for her, and I think that that means a lot.”

Jenna said she and Loren have been friends for nearly 20 years.

Recalling her day in hospital, Jenna said Loren was “the most positive person” she has ever met - and it was her “infectious personality” that kept spirits high even in the most trying times.

Loren Stokes with family.

Jenna said: “She had this surgery and I think for a lot of people, it would have really affected them.

“As soon as she had the surgery, she thought, ‘Gosh, what have I done? I don't want this. I don't want to be alive. I don't want to be here’.

“She had that moment after the surgery, but then she just pulled herself together.

"She thought, ‘No, I'm going to live. The surgeons have done everything they can for me. I'm going to live for my son and extend my life for him.’ - and she did.

“She just did everything she could to make sure that he had a great life. She didn't let anything stop her from getting out and about, even while she was having the chemo and radiotherapy, she'd be so positive."

Jenna said learning how to talk again, with the use of a voice prosthesis, was very difficult for Loren - but she managed to live a good life with the support of her circle.

"She'd sometimes have comments from people," Jenna said. "They wouldn't be able to hear her or she'd have to repeat herself.

“She couldn't do anything with her hands if she needed to talk. She obviously couldn't breathe and talk at the same time, which was obviously very tiring for her, but she did with her positivity and the support from her friends and family. She led the best life with cancer.

“Everyone said how glam she always looked and how happy she was.

“The doctors would comment that you wouldn't even realise just how poorly she is inside, because she just looked so amazing and bubbly from the outside.

“And I think that that infectious personality just rubbed off on us all. We were just so happy to have her around.

“She's left behind her 18 year old son, Kieran, a fiance and her parents and some very close friends.”

Jenna’s next charity run will be taking place this Sunday (April 6) as she takes on the Brighton Marathon for Salivary Gland Cancer UK.

While she said she is “nervous”, Jenna is excited to meet other people supporting the charity in the same way for the people they love.

She said: “Salivary Gland Cancer Charity contacted me before Loren passed away, and said the space had become available. I knew I wasn't marathon ready, but I thought I want to do this whilst Loren is still here, and she knows about it. So I said yes.

“I’m very nervous, but I'm going to do it for her.

“I am actually meeting a couple of others that are running for the same charity, and we're all going to meet up, have a photo and talk about our experiences with that charity. “

Jenna and her husband will be taking on the Manchester Marathon on Sunday, April 27, for Christie Hospital, too.

Find out more information and how to support Jenna’s 40 charity runs via the official JustGiving Page.

Information from Loren’s blog, which she updated regularly before she died, is also available for anyone who would like to know more about her cancer and treatment.