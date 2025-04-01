Firefighters rush to car blaze in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to a car fire on Hartshill in Oakengates, shortly before 2.25pm.

Reports from the fire service said one vehicle was 50 per cent damaged by a fire that was extinguished by fire personnel.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet while whilst wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control by 2.53pm.