Firefighters rush to car blaze in Telford
Firefighters were called to a residential area in Telford after a car went up in flames.
By Luke Powell
Published
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to a car fire on Hartshill in Oakengates, shortly before 2.25pm.
Reports from the fire service said one vehicle was 50 per cent damaged by a fire that was extinguished by fire personnel.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet while whilst wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was under control by 2.53pm.