Firefighters called to open fire in Wellington garden
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Wellington yesterday evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Bratton Lane, Bratton, Telford, at 8:43pm yesterday (Monday, March 31).
Firefighters dispatched from Wellington.
They found the fire had involved a small amount of wood in a rear garden, which had spread.
Fire crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish fire and advice was given to occupiers.
The incident concluded at 8:58pm.