Firefighters called to open fire in Wellington garden

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Wellington yesterday evening.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Bratton Lane, Bratton, Telford, at 8:43pm yesterday (Monday, March 31). 

Firefighters dispatched from Wellington

A firefighter
Firefighters were called to a fire in a rear garden in Wellington yesterday. Photo: PA

They found the fire had involved a small amount of wood in a rear garden, which had spread. 

Fire crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish fire and advice was given to occupiers. 

The incident concluded at 8:58pm. 

