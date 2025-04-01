Firefighters called to open fire in Wellington garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Bratton Lane, Bratton, Telford, at 8:43pm yesterday (Monday, March 31).

Firefighters dispatched from Wellington.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a rear garden in Wellington yesterday. Photo: PA

They found the fire had involved a small amount of wood in a rear garden, which had spread.

Fire crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish fire and advice was given to occupiers.

The incident concluded at 8:58pm.