April Fools 2025: Did the Telford and Oswestry pranksters get you?

It's the only day in the calendar year when the truth is hard to come by, and, across the web, fake announcements and features are published on social media whilst readers try to avoid receiving a pinch punch first of the month.

April 1 may feel like any other spring day, but for those pranksters intent on causing mischief, it is their day to shine. Although its origins are unknown,

2025 has put on a good show so far, with one announcement telling public transport users will be no longer be allowed to wear shoes on the train and a second stating a new ambulance siren.

1. Oswestry Fire Station

Breaking the hearts of its loyal following, Oswestry Fire Station, Shropshire claimed it would be closing its account, unless people 'realised what day' it was.

A spokesperson for the Oswestry Fire Station said: "After careful review we regret to inform our followers that the Oswestry Fire Station Facebook page will be closing down permanently at the end of this week.

"This decision follows new guidance around the streamlining of digital communications across the service. As part of a wider regional restructure, social media output will now be centralised, meaning station-level pages like ours will no longer operate independently.

"We appreciate this will come as disappointing news to many in the community who have followed us for updates, safety advice and behind-the-scenes glimpses of station life.

"We’d like to thank every single one of you for your support over the years Our final post will be this Friday. Unless of course, someone starts a petition or realises what day it is."

2. The soon to be 'Universal Resort: Telford'