Concerns over Mid Wales stunning beauty spot as visitors flock in and litter piles up

Hafren Forest, near Llanidloes is one of Mid Wales' most valued natural gems but has been gaining increasing popularity - and visitor numbers - sparked in part by viral Tik Tok posts.

The forest, which leads to the source of the Severn, features a spectacular boardwalk section, which has proved a big hit for pictures on social media.

Bags of dog poo at the Hafren Forest beauty spot. Picture: Mat Edwards

Managed by Natural Resources Wales, there are a number of trails - including the Severn-Break-its-Neck Trail, which features the popular boardwalk.

As the number of visitors increases one local resident has highlighted the impact on the area, showing cars lining the route to the main car park Rhyd-y-benwch - and litter and dog poo bags left discarded.

Dog poo bags left for someone else to clear up at Hafren Forest. Picture: Mat Edwards

A video posted on social media shows the extent the situation, with scores of residents adding their own feelings with some remarking that they have 'never seen so much traffic'.

The developments raise a number of issues, such as road safety on the narrow Mid Wales route, as well as the impact on the natural environment.

Dog poo bags discarded at Hafren Forest. Picture: Mat Edwards

Posting a series of pictures of the rubbish on social media, Mat Edwards said: "This is the Hafren Forest at the moment! Poo bags and rubbish dumped by lazy visitors. A beautiful place being destroyed one day at a time."

Writing about the issue on Facebook one woman said: "There aren’t any bins at all along the Hafren boardwalk. If your dog has a poo you have to take it home with you. Of course lots of people won’t fancy having a bag of dog poo in the car so they dump it somewhere."

Litter left at Hafren Forest. Picture: Mat Edwards

A video posted earlier this month of cars parked up along the side of the road approaching the car park provoked a strong reaction - with local residents distraught at the impact on a previously tranquil retreat.

Responding to the video one said: "TikTok, Instagram, Facebook. The road isn't designed for that many cars. Some of us locals relied on places like that because of its accessibility. Social media has a lot to answer for."

An unusual item discarded in the forest. Picture: Mat Edwards

Another added: "This is because of social media attracting the lemmings to a particular ' beautiful' spot to be ruined by hundreds of parked cars. Such stupidity is unfathomable."

One said the popularity of the boardwalk section was unavoidably dragging people to the site.

Cars line the route to Hafren Forest. Picture: Mat Edwards

He said: "It's plastered everywhere that boardwalk, "places to visit in Wales". Obviously people see it and want to enjoy what they've watched or heard about but this is the outcome, everyone flocks there.

"Make the most of any places you visit that are quiet."

Other posts said "Never go anymore cause of this. See it advertised all over TikTok," and "I blame instagram and its best places to visit in wales videos".

While there was much concern others suggested it was important for people to be able to enjoy open space - regardless of where they live.

They said: "I appreciate if there is littering etc and it makes passing on the road awkward. But why should only local people get to enjoy this beautiful part of the world thanks to what’s ultimately a postcode lottery? We are no more entitled to this space than someone living in a city centre? It’s all public space."

Natural Resources Wales has been contacted for comment.