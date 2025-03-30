Telford pub hoping to boost trade by building extension is denied permission over parking concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of The Elizabethan in Woodside applied for permission to extend the building earlier this year.

Plans included increasing the size of the lounge and bar area for a "new restaurant venture" and an extension to the rear of the building to form a takeaway unit.

The application said the pub had "suffered a loss of trade" since the Covid-19 pandemic and the new owners wished to provide additional facilities to give it a boost.