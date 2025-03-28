Gang attacks two girls in Telford Town Park in shocking assault as victims kicked in the head
Police say they are investigating an incident in Telford Town Park after reports of two girls being attacked by a female gang.
Reports on social media detailed a shocking incident where two girls were attacked by a female gang.
There were said to have been up to nine attackers in the group, with reports that the victims had been kicked in the head while they were on the floor.
Telford Police have confirmed they are investigating the report, saying that the incident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are investigating an affray incident which happened in Telford Town Park yesterday (Thursday 27 March) at around 4.30pm."