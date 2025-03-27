Much Wenlock Primary School pupils amazed by GB mountain biker's skills in special visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former British and European champion, Danny Butler visited Much Wenlock Primary School and Nursery on Wednesday.

The GB athlete took part in a sponsored fitness circuit and delivered an inspiring school assembly, telling pupils his incredible story and career.

The event has helped the school to raise funds for new sports equipment. The primary school is looking to improve its offering and show the importance of physical activity and wellbeing to its pupils as well as inspiring them to be as active as possible.

GB Mountain biker, Danny Butler, visiting Much Wenlock Primary School. Pictured with Samuel Parkes age 11

Danny's journey and career is one of resilience and passion, and he shared this through a fun and interactive assembly where he showed off some of his skills.

This came after he balanced on some rails outside the school's building and amazed pupils at the school with his tricks.

The mountain biker explained to pupils that he was once told that he might never walk again. But, he pivoted from motorcycle trials to become a top cyclist, inspired by his father.

With accolades including becoming the European champion, five-time British Elite Champion, and UCI world number three, Danny has represented Team GB for more than a decade.

Headteacher at Much Wenlock Primary School and Nursery, Rachel Howell-James was delighted to welcome Danny and impressed with his skills.

She said: "Events like this don't just get hearts pumping-they spark ambition and show our pupils what's possible with passion and perseverance. As the site of the first modern Olympics, we hope Danny's visit inspires our children to get outdoors, get active, and leave their screens behind.

"The money raised will go directly towards improving physical activity opportunities in school-supporting both physical and mental wellbeing, and helping every child reach their full potential. It reflects our vision perfectly - unlocking potential and empowering every child to thrive."