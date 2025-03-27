Armed police arrest man following robbery in Telford Ladbrookes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Police said the incident had taken place around 7.10pm on Wednesday, March 26.

A spokesman for the force said officers had been called to New Street in Wellington following a report of a robbery in progress at Ladbrookes.

They added that the incident had seen a man threatening staff and saying he had a gun - although officers stress that no gun was seen and no gun was recovered.

A statement from the force said "A man threatened staff to hand over money, saying he had a gun.

"No weapon was seen, no one was injured, and he fled the scene.

"Armed officers arrived quickly, and a man was swiftly identified and detained on Crown Street. There was no weapon found in his possession.

"The 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody."

DS Ryan Forster from Proactive CID said: “The swift actions from officers yesterday has led to a suspect being in police custody.

“We believe there were two key witnesses in the store at the time of the robbery who could have valuable information to assist with our enquiries.

“If you were present at the incident or have any other information which you think might help, please email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk.

”Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk."