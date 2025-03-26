Telford MP presses Home Secretary for hotels used to house asylum seekers to be 'given back back to communities'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking in a Parliamentary debate on Tuesday, Shaun Davies MP asked Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to state if it was the Government's intention to clamp down on hotels being used to house asylum seekers and see them returned to communities.

The Labour MP, who is also a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee, has previously claimed that two major hotels in Telford & Wrekin have been used to house asylum seekers for some time.

MP Shaun Davies. Photo: Parliament Live

Speaking to Radio 4's Nick Robinson in February, Mr Davies said progress is being made - but that the Government needs to get to a stage where "communities get their hotels back".

In the House of Commons, the Home Secretary faced questions from MPs on the Government's progress with asylum hotels and illegal channel crossings.

Telford MP Shaun Davies said: "This Government inherited a chaotic and broken system and disorder at the border.

"Under the last Conservative Government, a manor house in my constituency was deprived from the community for asylum hotel use.

"Can the Minister confirm that it is the hard yards mission of this Government to close those hotels and give them back to their communities."

Yvette Cooper MP replied: "Yes that is our aim."