Quotes to make the public toilets behind the Knighton Hotel in Knighton more accessible are awaited

Quotes to make the public toilets door behind the Knighton Hotel in Knighton more accessible are awaited
Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff told the March town council meeting that the door would be more accessible if it could be pushed both ways.
She said she has asked a contractor for a price and is awaiting that.
She said in the meantime she has ordered a radar lock and the locksmith will install it when it arrives for £60.
“So we should be able to get the toilet door locked properly soon and I hope to have a quote for a replacement door within the next month,” she said.
The town council has been looking at various options for the doors of public toilets behind the Knighton Hotel in Knighton.
Meanwhile, a couple of councillors and the clerk has had a meeting with their solicitors to go over the lease for the Offa’s Dyke toilets.
Lorian said there were a couple of issues that came up that will be taken back to Powys County Council to have the lease changed.
She said: “Hopefully that will be resolved soon.”
Knighton Town Council has agreed to run the toilets now that they have been refurbished.