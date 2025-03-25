'Much loved brother, uncle and friend': Family of 72-year-old motorcyclist who died in A41 crash pay tribute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision between a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a Renault HGV happened at 11.30am on the A41 at Sambrook, near Hinstock.

West Mercia Police confirmed that motorcyclist Mark Fitzpatrick died in the crash yesterday.

In a statement, the family of Mark, who was also known as Fitzy, said: “Mark was a much loved brother, uncle and friend.”

The family have asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Officers investigating the collision continue to appeal for witnesses who could assist with their investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or who has dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

If you have any information, please email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.