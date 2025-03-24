National hair stylists showcase skills in competition at Shropshire college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college’s Wellington campus was once again chosen to host the Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards following the success of the partnership over the past two years.

The prestigious competition gives the next generation of stylists the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills.

Jodie Allen and Telford College colleagues with the Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards host trophy.

More than 2,800 young people entered this year’s competition, and 56 made it through to finals day. Organisers thanked the Telford College team for being ‘fantastic hosts’.

Judges said: “The finalists gave it their all and battled it out for the winning spot in their chosen category and should be extremely proud of themselves. As always, it’s been an honour to see the next generation of hairdressers and barbers showing off their skills, vision, and talent.”

Some of the styles created at the event.

Telford College’s catering students provided food for members of the staff and judging team for the competition, while hair and beauty students got chance to help out behind the scenes and connect with like-minded hairdressers and barbers.

One of the styles created at the event.

Jodie Allen, Telford College’s learner manager for hair, beauty and catering, said: “It was a real honour to have once again been chosen to host this prestigious event.

One of the styles being created at the event.

“It was a fantastic day – a fabulous opportunity to showcase our on-campus training facilities, and also a great opportunity for our own students to get involved in such an amazing event.”

One of the styles created at the event.

The college will be hosting its own in-house hairdressing competition in April with challenges across a range of themed categories.