Mayors, mergers and money - what's the truth behind devolution for Shropshire

Last December the government made its devolution commitment clear, outlining ambitions for a 'generational project of determined devolution'.

Since that date councils and areas of the country have been working on their plans and submitting them to government for approval.

In recent years we have all gotten used to hearing about London's Mayor, Birmingham's Mayor, Manchester's Mayor, even occasionally the Tees Valley Mayor.

Increasingly it seems more and more people living in regions across the country are going to find themselves voting for - and living under a mayor with real powers to spend and make major decisions.

What is in store for the county under devolution.

Earlier this week, proposals for a new Oxfordshire Mayor were put forward, and last month Cheshire and Warrington set out plans for a combined mayoral authority.

Under the combined mayoral authority model councils come together under one mayor - but remain as individual councils.

That's an important point, because for Shropshire it's worth making clear that devolution is not about 'merging' Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Councils.

That begs the question - what are the options available to the county's councils as they grapple with the risks of change - and the risks of doing nothing.

The danger is by not agreeing some form of devolution, then the area loses out on access to significant government funding, as well as the ability to take more control in decision making for areas such as public transport.