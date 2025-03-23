Joy for Market Drayton Boxing Club as town council steps in to secure match funding for expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Boxing Club launched an appeal for help to raise £13,500 last month so it can expand its facilities at its base at Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club.

Due to growing popularity and membership, the boxing club has outgrown its facility and is seeking to build a second floor that would provide more space.

Sport England said it would give the club £13,500, but told the boxing club that they must match the figure to secure the funding.

The club was given a tight deadline to secure the five figure sum, and until this week, it was looking unlikely that they would raise the amount needed.

Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club where the boxing club is based. Picture: Google.

Volunteers wrote to Market Drayton Town Council to ask if they could support the club in their fundraising efforts.

And, at a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council's Finance and General Purposes Committee on Thursday (March 20), councillors voted unanimously to donate more than £10,000 to the club so it reached its fundraising total and secures the match funding.

The sum will come from the town council's 'CIL Neighbourhood Funding' of which there is more than £118,000 currently available.

Dee Cowey, a volunteer at the not-for-profit organisation, is over the moon with the town council's support.

"I can't tell you how emotional I was," she said. "I don't think if you have me personally £10,000 then I would be happier than I was when I found out.

"It is amazing because we have worked so hard to get to this point. I got in touch with the council and said we were on a tight deadline.

Market Drayton Boxing Club. Photo by Jason (J-binz photography)

"It's unreal and the most important step forward that we have had at the club. The extra space means we can have a timetable and offer different sessions to a variety of people whereas at the moment we are restricted with our shared facilities.

"It means we can offer more to youngsters and everyone we work with.

"All we ever want to do is keep giving back."

Dee added that there are still a "few hoops to jump through" to get the plans finalised.

Plans have been drawn up for an expansion of the facility and would give the boxing club space to hang boxing bags, have a competition boxing ring and mezzanine floor.

The club currently has six England Boxing qualified coaches who give their time voluntarily to coach hundreds of youngsters and adults.

Market Drayton Boxing Club needed to raise £13,500.

The boxing club offers several sessions each week including for small children, juniors, ladies and mixed sessions, and for competitive boxers.

Market Drayton Boxing Club also works with The Grove School to mentor and support young people.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft was pleased the town council voted to support the club, adding: "It is a great investment in our youth and a good club.

They have got more than 100 adults going there. It is a well-established club and needs to expand.

"I think the least the town council could do is support that given that they are doing a great job in the community and keeping people fit both physically and mentally.

"All their staff are well certified and do a great job, and it is a very professional club, so we are very pleased to support it."

Chair of the Finance and General Purposes Committee, Councillor Roger Hughes added: "It is a really deserving cause, they really are a great club and do some great work down there."