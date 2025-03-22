Two adorable Telford puppies have been reunited with their owner as suspect arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Police said the Collie siblings had been safely recovered and were now back at home.

In a post on social media police said it had been an 'emotional' reunion, with the owners crying with joy at the return.

They added that the person responsible had been arrested and 'processed'.

The puppies with PC Frendo.

The post explained: "In a heartwarming turn of events, two puppies stolen from a local family were safely recovered and returned to their grateful owner.

"The eight-week-old collie siblings were taken by a person while he was viewing the puppies.

"The owner immediately filed a police report and launched a social media campaign that quickly gained community attention.

"Police arrested the suspect and have processed the person responsible for the theft.

"The puppies were also retrieved unharmed. It was an emotional reunion for the owners, who cried with joy at their return."