Mayor of Shrewsbury 'delighted' after charity evening raises £1,500 for local causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Proceeds from the event on Wednesday, March 12 at Lea Cross Tandoori will go towards the Mayor's Charity Fund which supports both Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Omega is a charity dedicated towards reducing social isolation and loneliness while Shropshire Mental Health has provided support and services to residents in the county living with Mental Health challenges since 1974.

Guests of the charity evening enjoyed a feast of delicious cuisine while hearing from representatives of Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support who revealed the crucial work they do in the region. Both emphasised the requirement and need for volunteers.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury's charity evening.

A raffle also added to excitement and featured generous donations from local residents and businesses.

Prizes included contributions from Berry’s, Walsh Butchers as well as incredible images donated by Mike Warrender, Chair of Newport Photographic Club.

The charity night was attended by the High Sheriff of Shropshire alongside representatives from Shrewsbury Drapers, the Headteacher of Adcote School, and supporters from both charities.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury's charity evening.

Expressing his gratitude, Mayor of Shrewsbury David Vasmer thanked attendees, donors, and supporters for their generosity and support.

He also thanked Lea Cross Tandoori for their hospitality.

Mr Vasmer said: "It was a fantastic night, I never expected to raise what we did. We thought we might raise £700 but more than doubled that so it was great.

"The work the charities do on mental health and loneliness is so important, particularly post-Covid.

"There is a rise in people suffering with mental health issues and loneliness is a key problem, so the money has gone to great causes."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

