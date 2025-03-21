Two men arrested after trailer stolen in Ludlow
Two men have been arrested after a trailer was stolen in Ludlow this week.
By Geha Pandey
The trailer was stolen from Stanton Lacy, Ludlow, on Tuesday (March 18).
West Mercia Police have now confirmed that two men, aged 37 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of theft in regards to the incident.
The men were arrested yesterday (Thursday, March 20) at around 2.15pm in Bewdley, Worcestershire.
Bail has been granted to the two men as police officers continue their investigations.