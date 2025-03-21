Two men arrested after trailer stolen in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The trailer was stolen from Stanton Lacy, Ludlow, on Tuesday (March 18).

West Mercia Police have now confirmed that two men, aged 37 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of theft in regards to the incident.

Arrests have been made after a trailer was stolen from Ludlow earlier this week.

The men were arrested yesterday (Thursday, March 20) at around 2.15pm in Bewdley, Worcestershire.

Bail has been granted to the two men as police officers continue their investigations.