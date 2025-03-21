Police seize vehicle believed to be involved in rural crime - fake number plates found inside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers found fake number plates and other items inside the Land Rover on Wednesday which will be investigated to try and find the culprits.

West Mercia Police is continuing its crackdown on rural crime through 'Operation Whitebeam'.

Members of South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) have carried out several 'high visibility patrols' across the region and in towns including in 47 surrounding parishes of concern.

Police seized a vehicle in Broseley on Wednesday. Picture: West Mercia Police.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page by PCSO Helen Scott said: "Yesterday afternoon (March 19) PC Strangwood and PCSO Scott seized a vehicle in Broseley, as it was believed to have been used in rural acquisitive crime.

"False plates were found inside the vehicle along with other items which will be investigated in the hope of apprehending the culprits.

"Officers across South Shropshire SNT will continue operations throughout their parishes with hi visibility patrols."