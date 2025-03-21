Police seize vehicle believed to be involved in rural crime - fake number plates found inside
Police have seized a vehicle in Broseley that is believed to have been used in rural crime activities.
Officers found fake number plates and other items inside the Land Rover on Wednesday which will be investigated to try and find the culprits.
West Mercia Police is continuing its crackdown on rural crime through 'Operation Whitebeam'.
Members of South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) have carried out several 'high visibility patrols' across the region and in towns including in 47 surrounding parishes of concern.
A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page by PCSO Helen Scott said: "Yesterday afternoon (March 19) PC Strangwood and PCSO Scott seized a vehicle in Broseley, as it was believed to have been used in rural acquisitive crime.
"False plates were found inside the vehicle along with other items which will be investigated in the hope of apprehending the culprits.
"Officers across South Shropshire SNT will continue operations throughout their parishes with hi visibility patrols."