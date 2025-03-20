Shop director fined after illegal vapes and tobacco found concealed in Shrewsbury store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sabah A Hama-Ali of E Vape Shop Ltd on High Street in Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to eight offences in Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, March 17.

The offences were relating to the supply of disposable electronic cigarettes which had excessive tank capacities and hand rolling tobacco which failed to comply with labelling requirements - no health warnings in English.

The prosecution was brought by Shropshire Council following investigations by the council’s trading standards team, who visited the premises at 2 High Street on four occasions.

Tobacco products were found concealed in a hide above an internal doorway. Photo: Shropshire Council

During a visit on December 20, 2023, 115 non-compliant vapes were seized from the store. In March of the following year, another 260 non-compliant vapes were seized, along with a large quantity of tobacco products which were concealed in a hide above an internal doorway.

On July 10, 2024, 31 non-compliant vapes were seized - which were concealed behind legitimate stock. The following August, another 12 non-compliant vapes were seized after they were found behind legitimate stock.

Several non-compliant vapes were seized after being found concealed behind legitimate stock. Photo: Shropshire Council

Grant Tunnadine, trading standards team leader with Shropshire Council, said: “The sale of these illicit vapes and tobacco undermines the legitimate market and poses a potential danger to users who may not be aware of the nicotine content or the ingredients of these products.

“We will not hesitate to take action against traders who ignore the law and we urge anyone who has concerns about illegal products to report them to us.”

Mr Hama-Ali was ordered to pay fines of £1268, a victims surcharge of £507 and costs of £2,000. The total amount payable was £3,775.

Matters relating to offences by the limited company (E Vape Shop Ltd) were adjourned until June.