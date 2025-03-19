Stunning former mill near Bridgnorth hits the market - 'ideal holiday home'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Millers Lodge, which backs onto a large pool of water, has hit the market for £550,000 with Nock Deighton estate agents.

The listed building could make "an ideal holiday home", according to the listing, and boasts many of its original features.

The property features some of the original mill workings, oak beams and stonework, and enjoys rural views as well as an abundance of nearby walks through the Davenport Estate and along the River Worfe.

Millers Lodge near Bridgnorth. Picture: Rightmove/Nock Deighton.

Millers Lodge has been described as a "fascinating property".

Its accommodation covers three floors and comprises of three bedrooms.

Inside Millers Lodge near Bridgnorth. Picture: Rightmove/Nock Deighton.

You enter the property via a welcoming entrance hall with stone flooring, and glazed double doors from the hallway lead through into a spacious ground-floor master bedroom suite.

Stairs rise to the first floor where an open-plan dining kitchen and living area is found.

Inside Millers Lodge near Bridgnorth. Picture: Rightmove/Nock Deighton.

The listing says there is an "array" of exposed beams and brickwork throughout this space with windows to the front and side aspects.

The landing also provides access to an "impressive" dining room that features a high vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden flooring.

One of three bedrooms inside Millers Lodge near Bridgnorth. Picture: Rightmove/Nock Deighton.

Outside, Millers Lodge boasts private parking to the front.

There is also gated access to a "superb" garden which is mainly laid to lawn and features a fenced boundary that borders part of The Mill Pool.

The Mill Pool. Picture: Rightmove/Nock Deighton.

The listing concludes: "This beautiful setting really must be viewed to be fully appreciated."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.