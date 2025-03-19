Police appeal to help find youths in Oswestry causing 'disruption and harassment' to the general public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in the border town, Andy Neeves said West Mercia Police was made aware of a group of youths who were banging on doors, shouting at residents, scaring vulnerable adults and children and running away on March 17 at around 8.40pm.

The youngsters are believed to be between 13 and 16-years-old and described as all wearing dark clothes.

Police believe this group could be responsible for a 'deliberate' fire at Wilfred Owen Green yesterday shortly before 6pm.

A bench was 'deliberately' set on fire. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Officers say they will be conducing increased patrols of the park after a bench was sent alight.

An appeal on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page today (March 19) said: "We have been made aware of a group of youths in Oswestry causing disruption and harassment to members of the public,

"On March 17 at 8.40pm near Unicorn Rd, Queen Elizabeth area, this group of youths have been banging on doors, shouting at residents scaring vulnerable adults and children and running away.

"There is a strong possibility this same group is responsible for the fire set in Coney Green Park yesterday 18/03/25 18:00hrs

"This group of predominately males are around 13-16yrs old all in dark clothing,

"Young children are easily led and can end up doing things they are forced into by others (peer pressure), unfortunately sometimes criminal behaviour. We need this to stop now."

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact: oswestryc.snt@westmercia.police.uk