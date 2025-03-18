Staff illness and overrunning engineering works disrupt trains between Birmingham and Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands rail commuters have faced disruption to their regular journeys following issues between Birmingham New Street, Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

At 6.16am West Midlands Railway announced that the line between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury was closed after a signalling staff member became ill.

It has since reopened, but disruption is expected until 9am today.

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson said: "Following signalling staff being taken ill between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury the line is now open.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 9am today (March 18)."

Meanwhile the line between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton has been affected by engineering works which overran.

West Midlands Railway said disruption was expected until 8.45am.

A spokesperson said: "Following earlier engineering works not being finished on time between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton the line has now reopened.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 8.45am today (March 18)."

To check your journeys ahead of travelling, visit the West Midlands Railway website.