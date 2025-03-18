Paedophile, 30, sent picture of his privates to girl and had images of children as young as two in 'pain and distress'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert Coster, who used to be a support worker for vulnerable, disabled adults, was caught out after uploading an image to Snapchat when he was living in Shrewsbury.

The 30-year-old also sent a picture of his private parts to what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, and told a mother who was peddling child abuse pictures it would be “hot” if she sent images of her own daughter.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Coster, who now works in an abattoir, was first arrested on December 21, 2021.

Police seized five mobile phones, an iPad and three USB sticks which were sent away for forensic examination. The full results did not come back until May 8, 2024.

Analysis showed Coster had amassed 824 indecent images over more than six years between September 2015 and December 2021.

Icons of social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, are displayed on a mobile phone screen

His collection of sick material included 224 category A images - depicting the most depraved kind of child sex abuse. He also had 75 category B images and 525 category C images.