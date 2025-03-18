Firefighters called to van fire in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on the A464 Park Street, Shifnal, at around 8.38am today (Tuesday, March 18).

The incident, which is close to Lloyd Grove, reportedly involves one van on fire.

Two crews have been sent to the scene and are continuing to deal with the incident.

Reports from residents have said traffic has been backing up in the area, with AA reports showing delays on the route.

