Doctors strike: Black Country healthcare partners gear up and offer patients advice

Resident doctors - the new term for junior doctors – will start a five day strike at 7am on Friday, affecting hospitals and patients across the Black Country.



It is the culmination of an escalating row between NHS bosses and the British Medical Association (BMA) over pay.

The previous round of industrial action by resident doctors at the end of June last year saw 61,989 inpatient and outpatient appointments rescheduled, and 23,001 absent from work due to strikes at the peak of the action.

New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton - One of the hospitals which will be affected by resident doctors strikes which start tomorrow (Friday)

Since strikes began at the end of 2022, the cumulative total of hospital appointments rescheduled is now close to 1.5 million (1,486,258) across the NHS.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England National Medical Director, said: “There is no doubt this industrial action will take a toll on patients and NHS staff, and it is disappointing it is going ahead.

“While it will mean some appointments won’t be able to go ahead as planned, we are doing all we can to limit this, and patients should continue to use NHS services in the usual way."

In the Black Country, health and care partners are working together to prepare for the industrial action and are asking local people to support by choosing the right service for their health needs.

They have been issued the following advice:

Anyone who needs urgent care should use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 to be assessed and directed to the right service.

In life-threatening emergencies, people should call 999 or go to A&E as normal.

Services such as pharmacies, GP practices, walk-in centres, minor injury units, and urgent treatment centres will remain open during the industrial action and can support people with a wide range of health concerns.

Patients with hospital appointments should attend as planned unless contacted directly by the NHS to reschedule. There is no need to call to check if your appointment is going ahead.

Dr Julian Hobbs, Medical Director at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As we prepare for the upcoming strike action, we are urging the public to use NHS services responsibly.

"Please keep A&E and 999 for genuine, life-threatening emergencies so that we can prioritise care for those who need it most.

"Our top priority remains ensuring that patients in the greatest need continue to receive safe, high-quality care.

"Our immediate focus will be on maintaining urgent and emergency services throughout the industrial action.

“We are extremely grateful to the public for their continued support and would like to thank our dedicated NHS staff, who are working tirelessly to keep essential services running during this challenging time.”