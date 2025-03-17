Police seize illegal vapes from Bridgnorth shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) from Bridgnorth were assisted by Trading Standards from Shropshire Council on Friday and conducted a visit of a business premises within Bridgnorth following intelligence that counterfeit tobacco and vaping products were being sold.

Officers identified a quantity of tobacco, but mostly disposable vapes which were seized as they did not conform to regulations.

New laws from 1st June 2025 means it will be an offence to sell or supply, offer to sell or supply, or have in your possession to sell or supply a single-use vape/disposable vape.