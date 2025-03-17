A Llandrindod Wells man’s community order has been revoked after he made good progress.

Neil Kenneth Bentley was made subject of a community order by Hereford Magistrates Court on May 29 2024.

The 53 year-old of Goylands Close appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court was told Bentley had completed the unpaid work requirement in full and progress and compliance overall had been positive and productive.

Probation officer Jade Price said her application was to revoke the community order without re-sentencing.

Chairman of the magistrates Ingrid Gallagher told Bentley; “Well done, you have complied very well so we are happy to revoke the order.”