Firefighters rush to Shrewsbury property after radio melts in window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 12.17pm reporting the incident on Whitehall Street.

One fire crew was sent to the scene. An operations officer also attended.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved one radio which had melted "due to refracted light from a window".

Firefighters conducted investigations and made sure the scene was safe.

The incident concluded at 12.46pm