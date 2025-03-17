Firefighters rush to Shrewsbury property after radio melts in window
Firefighters were called to a property near Shrewsbury town centre after a radio melted due to refracting light from a window.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 12.17pm reporting the incident on Whitehall Street.
One fire crew was sent to the scene. An operations officer also attended.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved one radio which had melted "due to refracted light from a window".
Firefighters conducted investigations and made sure the scene was safe.
The incident concluded at 12.46pm