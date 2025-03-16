Parish council unite to install defibrillator in latest campaign for a 'safer' A41

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sutton upon Tern Parish Council alongside neighbouring Parish Council Stoke upon Tern has invested in a defibrillator for the road that was said to be sometimes “very dangerous, fast and furious”.

Councillor Michael Dams who Chairs Sutton upon Tern Parish Council said: “The Parish Council has been keen to invest in a defibrillator on the A41 for a very long time as many Parishioners see this as an important piece of equipment for a road that is sometimes very dangerous, fast and furious.

“If we are able to save one life it will have been worth the investment. This is the second defibrillator the Parish Council has developed in the community.”

Councillor Richard Wright who Chairs Stoke upon Tern Parish Council said: “The A41 is the boundary between our two parishes and we have shared joint concerns over many years about the dangers on this stretch through Tern Hill.

“It is good that neighbouring Parish Councils can work on joint projects like this to address a real need.”

The A41 has been made safer with the installation of a defibrillator. Photo: Google

The approach to the project has been one of partnership, not only between two Parish Councils but also the team at Adastra, who are supplying the site for the defibrillator and the electricity to run the kit.

A defibrillator is a device that helps get the heart beating again when someone is in cardiac arrest. It does this by delivering an energy jolt.

Clare Jordan, manager at Adastra at Tern Hill, said: “Whilst working at the store last year we had a cardiac episode near to the store and at the time there was no defibrillator close by, so we contacted the local Parish Councils to see if they could help with this piece of life saving kit, we are really pleased at the outcome.”