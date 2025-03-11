New defibrillator donated and installed at Bridgnorth Rugby Club after previous equipment stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Henry Angell James Memorial Trust has donated the defibrillator to the club's newly refurbished Edgar Davis Ground.

The charity buys, donates and installs defibrillators in key locations across the West Midlands including in rural communities and at schools and sports grounds.

Sally Angell-James founded the charity in memory of her husband who died of a sudden heart attack.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club applied for a defibrillator to be installed after the vital safety equipment situated next to its Severn Park training pitches was stolen.

The club welcomes large crowds for its several matches as well as players of all ages for games and training. The new clubhouse is also used for numerous social activities and events throughout the year.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club has received a new defibrillator. In picture from left to right: Club Secretary Nerys Arch, trustee atThe Henry Angell James Memorial Trust Claire Marsh and charity founder Sally Angell-James.

The new defibrillator is situated outside of the clubhouse's gates in a 'useful and central' location for the public to access at all hours.

Founder of the charity Sally Angell-James said: "We decided to donate an AED to Bridgnorth Rugby Club as its the heart of town. The defibrillator is for public access and is registered with the circuit, the national defibrillator network, which means that anyone calling the emergency services would be told its location and most importantly it would easy to find.

"Bridgnorth Rugby Club services the training pitches on Severn Park as well as the main club ground. These facilities are utilised by both young and old. Cardiac arrest can strike at anytime even to those who are seemingly heathy and fit. It does not discriminate with age.

"The Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust now has now installed more than 112 AED’s in communities in the West Midlands and beyond. We aim to donate 15 a year but we cannot do this without much needed funds.

"We are having a charity golf fundraiser at event Church Stretton Golf Club on Friday, May 9 and would be delighted to welcome players."

Bridgnorth Rugby Club's secretary, Nerys Arch added: "We have this fabulous new facility here that is used by hundreds of people throughout the week from children to adults so it is really important that we have this amazing machine here just in case somebody needs to use it, so thank you very much."