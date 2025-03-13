'Someone else will die': Renewed calls for speed cameras after fatality at A41 accident blackspot from Cosford to Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For several years, the A41 from Cosford to Whitchurch has been the subject of calls for improved safety measures, with the route having one of the worst accident records in the county.

In the five years between 2017 and 2022 there were more than 190 crashes where people were killed or injured, with police analysis revealing eight people had died and 56 people had been seriously injured.

More recently, several crashes have seen more people lose their lives on the busy A-road.

In May 2024, a 20-year-old man died after a collision with another vehicle near Newport. Three months later, a second man lost his life after his vehicle collided with a tree near Tong.

Earlier this month, on Sunday, March 2, a motorcyclist died after a multi-vehicle collision on the A41 near Hinstock.

Money has been awarded to put average speed cameras in place on the A41.

Back in 2022, Shropshire councillors passed a motion calling for a number of measures to improve safety along the road – including average speed cameras, a review of dangerous junctions, and improved signage, while Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard also campaigned for improvements.