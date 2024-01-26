Funding announcement paves way for action after campaigners' calls for A41 improvements

The road has been the subject of constant calls for improved safety measures, with the route having one of the worst accident records in the county.

Between the start of 2017 and August 2022 there were more than 190 crashes where people were killed or injured on the A41 between Cosford and Whitchurch.

Campaign groups and councils all along the road from Newport, through to Hinstock, Tern Hill, Market Drayton, and Whitchurch, have all pressed for action.

Back in 2022 the Shropshire Star examined the issue and backed calls from campaigners for the introduction of average speed cameras.

At the time West Mercia Police’s Road Safety Partnership said that analysis of the crash records showed that eight people had died on the road, 56 had been seriously injured, and 127 had received slight injuries in the previous five years.

Shropshire councillors also passed a motion calling for a number of measures to improve safety along the road – including average speed cameras, a review of dangerous junctions, and improved signage, while Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has also campaigned for improvements.

This week's confirmation from Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion will see the route sharing a £600,000 award with a stretch of the A49 in Herefordshire.

That money can be used to fund average speed cameras on the route – but the decision will be taken after Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils complete a 'route study' of the best measures for the road.

Councillor Rob Gittins, who represents Cheswardine, is one of those who has pushed for improvements to tackle the number of serious accidents.

Reacting to the latest announcement Councillor Gittins said it was "very welcome news".

He said: "Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council are working together on a plan to improve safety on the A41 and I am looking forward to seeing what they come up with."

Councillor Gittins said the funding from the police and crime commissioner has the potential to make "a huge difference" to the route.

He added: "It is desperately, desperately needed, and whatever can be done to improve the situation will be absolutely great.

"It is about trying to make the road safer for everyone involved."