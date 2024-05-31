Floral tributes mark scene of tragic A41 crash that killed 20-year-old man

Two cars were involved in the collision near Bloomsbury Nursery, on the A41 south of Newport, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Floral tributes now mark the scene of a tragedy on the A41 near Newport that saw one man lose his life. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

Emergency service crews rushed to the scene and found one of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, was alight. The driver of that car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man from the other car, a silver Mercedes, was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford with injuries not believed to be serious.

Now, flowers and messages have been laid near the crash site.

Flowers left close to the crash site near the Bloomsbury Nursery on the A41 south of Newport. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

West Mercia Police is appealing for information to help with its investigation.

A statement said: "The collision happened around 7.55pm between Pickmere Roundabout and Newport, near to Bloomsbury Nursery, when a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a silver Mercedes.

Two cars were involved in the tragic collision on the A41, south of Newport, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, May 28. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

"The driver of the Astra, a man aged 20, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage from around the time it happened is asked to contact Police Sergeant Lewis Carpenter by email at lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk.

Information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.