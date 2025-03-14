Witnesses saw men hanging around street minutes before killing of Black Country DPD driver in Shrewsbury
A pair of college students and resident saw two men in turbans getting out a white Mercedes in Berwick Avenue, moments before a DPD driver was bludgeoned and hacked to death, a court heard.
In the trial of two men accused of being in a gang that murdered Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury in 2023, the jury also heard from the DPD driver's work colleague, who was forced to hide as his “close friend” was attacked.
Last year four men, - Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road, Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews, Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of the same address - were all convicted of the murder of Aurman Singh.
A fifth man, DPD worker Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Paynels, in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was convicted of manslaughter.