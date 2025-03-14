Disqualified driver from Llandrindod Wells went 50 miles to Brecon and back before being stopped by police

Darren Bradbury was banned from the road for 18 months on December 6 2023 for drink driving.

But the 40 year-old of Kingsland, Temple Drive admitted riving a Land Rover on the A483 at Wellington Road on February 20 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said police saw a Freelander on Wellington Road in Llandrindod Wells at about 8.20pm on February 20, heading into the town.

“They knew it was owned by Bradbury and they knew he was disqualified. They stopped the vehicle and he was in the driver’s seat. He admitted going for a drive to the Brecon area before he was then stopped.”

Ms Connors said Bradbury was interviewed and said he had got his dates wrong and he thought the drink drive course he had completed had taken more time off his driving ban.

She said Bradbury had driven about 50 miles in total, a significant distance while being disqualified.

The court was told Bradbury has nine convictions for 16 offences, the last being the driving disqualification for drink driving and that he was on police bail for a grievous bodily harm matter from October 2024 at the time of this offence.

Representing himself Bradbury said he had nothing to say.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports and adjourned the case until April 1 for sentencing at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

His driving disqualification continues and he is on unconditional bail until that date.