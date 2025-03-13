Severn Valley Railway unveils star guest at Spring Steam Gala

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dubbed the ‘81st Grange’, it is the sole representative of the Grange class – all the original 80 locomotives were withdrawn for scrap by British Rail by the end of 1965 and none made it into preservation.

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) expects the locomotive to be a big crowd-puller at its four-day event from April 18 to 21.

Managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster said: "We’re excited to be hosting this very special locomotive and are grateful to the 6880 Betton Grange Society for agreeing its long-awaited first appearance at the Valley. Alongside our already-announced guest LMS Jubilee No 45596 ‘Bahamas’, we think ‘Betton Grange’ will attract plenty of attention.

"We’ve still got one more guest locomotive to announce, and all being well, we’ll have news of that very soon!"

6880 'Betton Grange' will appear at the SVR's Spring Steam Gala in April. Picture: Paul Appleton

The SVR has also confirmed that, subject to availability and testing, 7802 ‘Bradley Manor’ is expected to re-enter service at the Spring Steam Gala, alongside sister locomotive 7812 ‘Erlestoke Manor’.

"This is likely to be the only time both locos are seen together at the SVR," added Mr Dunster, "that’s because 7812 goes off on hire to the West Somerset Railway for an extended period after our event.

"For the Gala, this gives us three Great Western ‘mixed traffic’ locos, alongside 45596 ‘Bahamas’, BR 75069 and one more visiting main line locomotive, still to be announced.

"We expect to have six locos in steam, operating a busy timetable between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade, supplemented by the DMU running shuttle services between Kidderminster and Highley. Trains will run from 7.55am until the evening, with later trains on the Friday and Saturday."

Bridgnorth station remains isolated from the rest of the line because of the landslip at Mor Brook, but will still play its part throughout the Gala.

GWR Pannier Tank 7714 will be in steam offering footplate rides for an extra charge, and the Railwayman’s Arms and refreshment rooms will also be open.

More information about the event timetable and ticket options are available at svr.co.uk.