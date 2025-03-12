A Rhayader man who claimed he crashed into parked vehicles because he swerved to avoid hitting a cat, has been banned from driving

Owen Evans had previously denied a charge of drink driving, but changed his plea just before his trial in February.

The 52 year-old of Cwmdauddwr was disqualified from driving for just over a year at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A roadside sample he provided was just over the legal limit and an expert instructed to investigate whether the reading was accurate concluded it was reliable as the roadside sample and urine test showed similar results.

Evans had 108 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, the legal limit being 107 milligrams.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said Evans was involved in a crash on Bridge Street, Rhayader at about 11.20pm on August 24 last year.

She said; “A member of the public contacted the police regarding an accident, in which a grey Seat Ibiza collided with two parked vehicles.

“The defendant was the driver and he was located nearby. He confirmed to police he had been driving – he said he had swerved for a cat.

“Officers noted he smelt strongly of alcohol and he showed clear signs he was under the influence.”

He was taken to Aberystwyth Hospital with chest pains and the urine sample was taken there.

Ms Connors said that due to a forensic report being ordered and preparations being made for a trial, the costs would be £800.

Mitigating, Mr Owain Jones said his client was ‘kicking himself’ for dragging out the proceedings, adding that mental health issues had added to the stress of the case.

“He consumed alcohol on the night and did not think he would be over.

“He maintains the collision happened because he swerved to avoid a cat.

“He has put his car off the road since March 1, anticipating a ban. He is worried about a considerable ban as he lives outside Rhayader.”

Magistrates banned Evans from driving for 13 months but they offered him the chance to complete a drink drive rehabilitation course to reduce the ban.

He was also fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and a contribution towards costs of £400.